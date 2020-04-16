Governor Angelovska-Bezhoska attends virtual IMF/WB Spring Meetings  

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – During 2020 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group held virtually, a meeting was held led by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at which latest IMF projects were presented by Poul Thomsen, director of the IMF’s European Department.

The Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska, and the Governors of the Central Banks of the Russian Federation and Croatia, Elvira Nabiullina and Vujčić, were invited to discuss at the meeting, central bank said in a press release.

The discussion focused on effects of COVID-19 pandemic to European economies and economic policies and key challenges posed by new circumstances.

Angelovska-Bezhoska referred to the macroeconomic policies undertaken in our country and other countries in the region, stressing the challenge in providing financial means aimed at implementation of the fiscal policy measures that should mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on economy.

She underlined that in conditions of less developed domestic financial markets, the economies from our region have greater need for external financing. Considering that the coronavirus crisis has led to the tightening of international private financial markets, she also stressed the need for greater support from the IMF and other international financial institutions, as well as the need for support from European institutions.

Angelovska-Bezhoska, as member of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Initiative 2, representing the six countries from the Southeast European region that are not yet members of the European Union, actively participates in discussions for coordinated approach to overcome challenges that countries in the region are facing in this period.

During IMF/WB Spring Meetings, Angelovska-Bezhoska is to take part at the Constituency meeting.