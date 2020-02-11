0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderPolitics

Government to reward ‘Honeyland’ film crew

The Government will reward the Honeyland film crew with Mden 3 million (EUR 50,000).

Ivan Kolekjevski 11 February 2020

