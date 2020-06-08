Government to discuss proposal for movement restrictions on Tuesday

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases has submitted its proposal to the Government and the possible movement restrictions will be discussed at tomorrow’s session, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

Minister Filipche said the cluster analysis has shown that almost all new cases are linked to some form of a gathering or celebratory event in the period between May 23-25.

“This peak is a result of this non-observance of measures. Analysis from the past week shows that we have managed to maintain the hotspots within the territorial units and there is no significant spread beyond them,” said Filipche.