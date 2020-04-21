Government to decide Wednesday on relaxation of restrictions

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government will discuss the proposals for relaxation of the movement restrictions and the additional measures of wearing protective equipment at Wednesday’s session.

“The Government and the Prime Minister announced the softer measures over the course of the weekend. The request and proposal for shortening of the curfew period have come from the Committee for Infectious Diseases, and Health Minister Venko Filipche presented them at this morning’s Crisis HQ meeting. No one opposed these measures,” the Government has told MIA.

The combination of these measures, it adds, would let people move more comfortably, at the same time increasing the need for personal protective equipment of each citizen.