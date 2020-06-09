Government tasks MoI and inspectorates with stricter controls in areas with most COVID-19 cases

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided Tuesday on introducing stricter controls and monitoring targeted areas in the City of Skopje and its surrounding municipalities of Arachinovo, Studenichani, Ilinden, Petrovec and Zelenikovo, as well as the municipalities of Kumanovo, Lipkovo, Shtip, Karbinci, Tetovo, Bogovinje, Brvenica, Tearce, Zhelino and Jegunovce, which have registered a larger number of COVID-19 cases.

The proposal by the Commission for Infectious Diseases over enforcement of restrictions will be reviewed again, the Government said in a press release.

The Government has tasked the Ministry of Interior, the Inspection Council and the Financial Police Office with drafting specific action plans for control and prevention of exceptions from the protection measures, as well as sanctioning of non-observance.