Government, SEC discuss election organization

A government delegation, led my Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski, the government said in a press release. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 5 February 2020 16:36
