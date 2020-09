Government releases names of candidates for deputy ministers

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – The Government has submitted to the Parliament the list of candidates for Deputy Ministers and released their names on Friday.

Bashkim Hasani has been nominated for the post Deputy Minister of Defense, Nazim Bushi-Deputy Minister of Interior, Agim Nuhiu-Deputy Minister of Justice, Ilhan Rahman-Deputy Minister for Political System and Community Relations, Fatmire Isaki-Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dimitar Kovachevski-Deputy Minister of Finance, Zoran Manevski-Deputy Minister of Economy, Trajan Dimkovski-Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, Ilir Hasani-Deputy Minister of Health, Arafat Shabani-Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Enver Husein-Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Zoran Dimitrovski-Deputy Minister of Local Self-Government, Sedat Sulejmani-Deputy Minister of Culture, Aleksandar Bajdevski-Deputy Minister of Information Society and Administration, Bekim Rexhepi-Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Hristina Odzhaklieska-Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning.