Government recommends cancellation of public gatherings until March 6

The Government recommended Friday the cancellation of larger public gatherings, sports events and cultural-art performances until March 6 for the purpose of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 17:16
