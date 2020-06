Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski to declare a state of emergency between June 15-22, reads the proposal that the Government adopted on Monday.

The proposal is set forth for the purpose of administering the early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, including measures to protect the public health during a pandemic declared by the World Health Organization, which has also affected our country, the Government said in a press release.