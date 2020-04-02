Government launches website for COVID-19 information

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government has launched website koronavirus.gov.mk for all official information related to the coronavirus measures, recommendations and news from competent institutions.

“Citizens can get all the information on appeals, advice, recommendations and bans for the purpose of preventing the spread of the virus, medical guidelines in case of feeling symptoms, but also how to get psychological support in time of self-isolation. The website also includes a section on the economic measures towards saving jobs in the country,” the Government said in a press release.

The website also has an app available at www.koronavirus.gov.mk/app but also a Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.