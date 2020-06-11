Government instructs institutions to resume electoral process

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Wednesday changes to the Decree on issues related to the electoral process, instructing the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to submit to the State Election Commission (SEC) a list of nationals who have applied for a new ID or passport and collected them from the day of the scheduling of the elections until the decree’s entry into force.

The MoI is also tasked with submitting a list of persons who will turn 18 years of age up to Election Day, i.e. the 22nd day from the end of the state of emergency, the Government said in a press release.

SEC and the State Statistical Office are also obliged to resume activities on updating of the Voter List, which were interrupted on 21 March 2020.

SEC is tasked with undertaking and implementing all necessary technical and administrative activities for preparation of the remaining election-related actions.

Considering the protocols issued by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and upon receiving data from SEC, the Ministry of Health is set to provide protective masks, gloves and other protective equipment for all members of the electoral bodies and disinfectants for each polling station.

Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev was the only Government member who voted against the decree, reads the press release.