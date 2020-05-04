Monday, 4 May 2020 2:58:35 pm
Government delegation lays wreaths at Goce Delchev’s tomb
Government delegation lays wreaths on the tomb of Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delchev in Skopje on the occasion of the 117th anniversary of his death
МИА
4 May 2020 14:52
