Government decree cuts EUR 4 million for political parties

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Friday a decree on the financing of political parties in 2020, according to which EUR 4 million projected for this purpose will remain in the Budget.

“Instead of 0.15 percent from the Budget, political parties will get only 0.04 percent, i.e. instead of receiving Mden 320 million (EUR 5,22 million), political parties will now get Mden 71,48 million (EUR 1,17 million),” the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

The EUR 4 million will be reallocated to fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.