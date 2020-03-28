Government coronavirus measures generally observed: minister

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – The measures and recommendations enacted by the government in general are being observed by the citizens in the country, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said, stating that they were fully aware about the complexity of the situation.

“At the moment, authorities are taking measures to adapt the facilities to the needs of the citizens that will violate the isolation and self-isolation order and that will be placed in state-ordered quarantine, for which they will cover the costs,” Chulev stressed speaking at a news conference on Saturday.

502 people have been caught violating the curfew since it was imposed on March 22, he said.

“199 people have been arrested, of those 14 are under 18. 37 citizens were arrested in the past 24 hours. A total of 136 people have been warned for failing to abide by the curfew,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, 123 charges have been filed for curfew violation.

Since the measures were put into force, Chulev said, 1,620 isolation orders have been issued with 90 being issued in the past 24 hours. “A total of 9,025 self-isolation statements have been signed so far,” he said.

Minister Chulev also said that the MoI and the Army had prepared an operations plan on how their cooperation would be realized during the state of emergency.