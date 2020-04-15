Government: Coronavirus management requires state of emergency

Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided Tuesday to submit a proposal to President Stevo Pendarovski, according to which the successful management with the coronavirus requires a state of emergency in the country.

“The Government has decided to submit a proposal to the President, including a report on the undertaken activities by state institutions until now. The report argues that a successful management of the coronavirus in the country requires a state of emergency,” reads the press release.

President Pendarovski declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency on March 18.