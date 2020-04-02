0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Government building to light up blue on World Autism Awareness Day

On April 2, the world turns blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. On this internationally recognized day we underline that it's our differences that connect us and that we can make society equal for all, the government of North Macedonia said in a press release Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 2 April 2020 17:16
