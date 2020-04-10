Government announces account for donations related to coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government announced Friday an account for donations supporting the efforts for management of the economic-health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The donations will be used as support to the activities for implementation of the enforced measures, the Government said in a press release.

Funds can be paid to the National Bank transactional account number 100000000063095, at the beneficiary account number 0400100078785C9; code 744111 (for natural persons) and 744211 (for legal entities); purpose of allocation Financial assistance COVID-19.

Donors will obtain the right to tax exemptions, for which they are required to submit a report on a given donation/sponsorship at the Public Revenue Office.