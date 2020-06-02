Government adopts COVID-19 protocol on preventive measures for all jobs

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Tuesday a Protocol on preventive measures for all jobs, aimed at hindering the COVID-19 transmission. These preventive measures are binding for all persons in the workplace – employers, managers, employees, contractors, clients and guests.

The protocol incorporates measures relating to personal hygiene and protective equipment, recommendations for respiratory hygiene and physical distancing in the premises, as well as reducing work-related travel along with specific organization when they are a necessity, the Government said in a press release.

The protocol also includes recommendations and measures for regular cleaning and disinfection of the work environment, continual communication, training and education on risks, as well as management of staff who show symptoms resembling COVID-19.