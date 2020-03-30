Government activates communication with NATO’s EADRCC

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided Monday that ministers activate communication with NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).

The Government decided to ask NATO for activation of EADRCC’s civil protection mechanisms in time of emergency, tasking the Secretariat for European Affairs to coordinate international assistance and draft a list of priorities for which future assistance from these mechanisms is required.

Ministers also adopted the report on temporary reallocation of IPA funds from foreign currency accounts, for the purpose of tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The Finance Ministry is set to ask for an approval from the European Commission for temporary use of the remaining IPA funds from the TAIB 2009, TAIB 2010, TAIB 2011 programmes and IPA components III, IV and V.

Upon getting the EC consent, the Finance Ministry will transfer the funds at designated accounts for the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, the Government has tasked the Finance Ministry with returning these funds from the Budget once the crisis is over, i.e. within the timeframe and guidelines given by the European Commission.

In addition, the Government reviewed and adopted the Protocol for the entry of foreign diplomats and their family members accredited in North Macedonia, according to which they should not be exempted from the mandatory quarantine measure, while taking into account the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and national regulations.