Gov’t unveils three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – The government has adopted a three-phase plan to relax the country’s restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Unveiling the three stages on Tuesday at a news conference, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said the first stage will involve allowing businesses to reopen during the state of emergency and in the midst of restrictions on movement nationwide, which gradually will be eased.

The second – transitional – stage would allow some workplaces to reopen and they will be required to adhere to measures and strict work protocols to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

During the third stage, all workplaces will be allowed to reopen provided that they make sure personal hygiene and physical distancing are maintained.

“Between each stage, the state of play will be assessed and analyzed before a decision is made on whether to continue to relax the measures and to move forward with the next stage,” PM Spasovski said.

All further steps in introducing a new normal, he explained, will depend on three criteria:

“Is the pandemic under control, is the health system capable of handling a potential surge in cases and whether the healthcare institutions can identify and trace contacts,” Spasovski said.

“Starting tomorrow, measures will be introduced with new work protocols in education and training centers, in organization of conferences, driver education centers, outdoor exercise of individual sports, betting houses, as well as closed shopping malls,” the PM said, adding that bars and restaurants in the shopping malls will not be permitted to reopen.

Also, the government will allow selected office holders to take business trips abroad, but they will be required to adhere to social-distancing measures.

Asked when bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers, Spasovski said the government next week will unveil a plan on their reopening. “However, everything depends on the epidemiological state and the adherence of measures,” he noted.