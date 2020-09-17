Gov’t: Treaty with Bulgaria a legal framework to promote relations, right to self-identification a fundamental European value

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – The Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation signed with Bulgaria creates a legal framework and provides instruments to manage bilateral issues, and we’re committed to its implementation, Government representatives told MIA in relation to Sofia’s memorandum sent to EU members.

“North Macedonia and Bulgaria are NATO allies. It’s our joint obligation and duty to improve good neighborly relations, mutual cooperation, and build friendship,” Government representatives say.

The Government underlines that the right to self-determination and self-identification is a fundamental European value and benefit of civilization, and the distinctiveness of the Macedonian language and the Macedonian ethnic identity is an indisputable fact.

“The Macedonian language is an integral part of North Macedonia’s identity card in the United Nations, and it’s part of the many acknowledged and recognized modern languages taught at the universities worldwide. In 21st century Europe, accepting the past, as well as the present, is a reflection of a responsible and mature policy and a sincere friendship,” the Government says.

According to the Government, claims and statements that contain insults don’t lead to friendship.

“Friendship is a two-way street and most of all it depends on us, on our respect for European values and principles. The Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation is a reflection of mutual respect and friendship, it implies and requires responsibility and participation from both parties,” Government told MIA.