Gov’t to take on 400m Eurobond, ready for worst-case scenario

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) — The government will ask foreign banks to participate in a EUR 400 million Eurobond underwriting to help the economy absorb the blow from the coronacrisis that has swept the country, according to Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday, Minister Angelovska explained that the loan will mature in 12 months, and will be repaid in full at an extremely favorable interest rate (no higher than 2.75 percent).

“We’re ready for worst-case scenarios,” Angelovska said. “Our main goal at the moment is to bolster the liquidity of the budget.”

The government will issue the Eurobond on Monday. At the same time, the state will ask for another EUR 87 million from the IMF and EUR 100 million from the World Bank.

“Our key objectives at the moment,” Angelovska added, “are to provide security to the national budget even when facing the bleakest scenarios.”

“We also want to boost the healthcare budget,” she continued, “and provide a financial injection to the economy; help businesses, and protect people’s jobs.”

“No citizen should be left without income,” the minister highlighted.

She was adamant that all analyses were done, taking into consideration every possible risk, after which experts concluded that these emergency measures were the right ones to take.

Angelovska also pointed out that, in a state of emergency, the budget will not need to be rebalanced.

The biggest impact of the coronacrisis is expected during the second quarter, which will be a time of drastically decreased tax revenues.

The economy is expected to recover in the third quarter, the minister noted, and continue to recover, and even enjoy growth, in the fourth. mr/