Gov’t to set up Tourism Fund to help sector after coronavirus crisis ends

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – In the coming days, the government will set up a Tourism Fund within the Ministry of Economy that will offer over EUR 2 million to address the needs of hospitality industry and travel agencies to stabilize sector struck by COVID-19 outbreak, Economy Minister said on Telma TV’s Top Tema Wednesday evening.

This, as he said, will be done through direct subsidies after the coronavirus crisis ends.

“As businessmen and as a state, we need to work hard to save as many jobs as possible in our country in a state of emergency. It will be good for the state, but at the same time for the employers because after the crisis they will have to work with the same people again,” said Bekteshi.

We have already secured EUR 5.7 million for zero-interest rate loans and we have additionally provided another EUR 8 million for which the public call will be announced very soon, Bekteshi noted.

“There are over 700 applications mostly from the hospitality sector for zero-interest rate loans. So far, EUR 1.2 million have been approved to meet the needs of the companies particularly those most affected by the crisis,” Bekteshi said.