Gov’t to hold session Tuesday

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – The government is set to hold its 63rd session Tuesday via video conference.

The agenda includes draft proposal amending the programme for financial support in agriculture in 2020 and draft proposal amending the programme for financial support to rural development in 2020, submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, government press service said.

Draft proposal amending programme on competitiveness, innovation and entrepreneurship for 2020, submitted by Ministry of Economy The session, will also be discussed at the session.