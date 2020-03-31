Gov’t to establish COVID-19 solidarity fund

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The government has decided on Tuesday to establish a solidarity fund for donations from natural persons and legal entities, set to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

The decision is part of the second set of economic measures aimed to stem the effects of the coronavirus crisis, which was presented Tuesday by PM Oliver Spasovski and the government’s economic team.

Spasovski encouraged natural persons and legal entities that have profited with the country’s help, to donate funds.

“Now is the time we demonstrate solidarity,” PM Spasovski said.