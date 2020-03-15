Gov’t to control prices of certain products during COVID-19 outbreak

Zagreb, 15 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The Croatian government on Saturday evening adopted a decision to control the prices of certain products, including basic food products, hygienic items, protective clothes, medicinal supplies and so on.

The aim of the government’s decision is to prevent negative effects of fluctuations in the prices of such products during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Thus, the list of the products includes flour, milk, powdered milk, eggs, sugar, edible oil, rice, pasta, raw meat, fish, vegetables and fruits, canned meat, baby food as well as detergents, soaps, etc.

The decision specifies that the maximum allowable price limit for those items could be their prices registered on 30 January 2020, when the World Health Organisation declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.