Gov’t to continue efforts to ensure better press freedom index rating

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – The government has analyzed the report on North Macedonia in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, released by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and underlined in a press release Tuesday afternoon that it will continue to make efforts to ensure better index ranking in the future.

“North Macedonia has jumped 3 spots in the past year up to 92nd place in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The government will continue to introduce all future media reforms in consultation with media experts,” the press release read.

The RSF report, the press release added, has underlined that the country’s improved index ranking is due to enhanced self-regulation, as evidenced by the establishment of the Register of Professional Online Media, and improved working standards of professional journalists, presented in the Charter on journalists’ working conditions and the draft Fair Working Contract for journalists and media workers in digital media, signed by Trade Union of Macedonian Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM) in collaboration with AJM and the CMEM.

Regarding the comment on the reform of the public broadcasting service, the press release underlined that the reform has been halted due to VMRO-DPMNE’s efforts to block the procedure in Parliament. The current government however, cut advertising in the media that was a powerful tool of the previous one for control over media, in 2017.