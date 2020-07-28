Gov’t to award scholarships to students of Macedonian origin living in W. Balkans

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – The government at a session Tuesday decided to award 50 scholarships to students of Macedonian origin living in Balkan countries.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who will enroll at state universities in North Macedonia, including Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, St. Clement of Ohrid University in Bitola, Goce Delchev University in Shtip, Ohrid University of Information Sciences and Technologies, Mother Teresa University in Skopje and the Tetovo University, to study in the 2020/2021 academic year, the government said in a press release.