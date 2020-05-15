Gov’t to ask President to extend state of emergency for another 30 days

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided to submit a proposal to the President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency in the country for another 30 days.

“The Government at its 53rd session held on Friday decided to submit a proposal to the President, including a report on the undertaken activities by state institutions until now, which argues that successful management of the coronavirus in the country requires state of emergency to be extended for additional 30 days,” reads the press release.

At the session, the Government supplemented and adopted the protocol with recommendations and guidelines for selected office holders to take trips abroad only previously approved by main crisis coordination headquarters and to refer only to coronavirus-related events and events related to country’s Euro-Atlantic processes.