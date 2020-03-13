Gov’t takes tougher measures to curb spread of coronavirus; no new cases

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – There are no new cases of coronavirus cases in the country. Several people were tested negative for the coronavirus yesterday.

Of the nine coronavirus patients admitted to the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic, six are in stable condition and three patients have shown slight deterioration.

On Thursday evening, the government at a session passed tougher measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

They include a ban on all public and private gatherings regardless of the size and number of participants – concerts, theaters, movie theaters, sport halls, and gyms.

Coffee shops and restaurants will close at 6 pm and half their sitting capacities, meaning the owners should make sure there is a 1,5-meter distance between clients. Screenings, theater plays and concerts will be cancelled.

Also, 50 mechanical ventilators will be procured, additional protective equipment, 1,000 new tests and two mobile x-ray scanners.

All non-essential surgeries will be postponed and only urgent surgeries will take place.

Authorities urge people to adhere to the bans and recommendations, to be careful and not to produce and disseminate fake and unverified news. The media are urged to report information issued by the institutions. They claim that they report all the information in a transparent manner.

In the meantime, communication and coordination is ongoing with the World Health Organization, other countries and international organizations.

The Foreign Ministry yesterday hosted a briefing with foreign diplomats in the country where information was shared about the situation in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Oliver Spasovski met on Thursday with the leaders of all political parties. At the meeting, they agreed that the April 12 early parliamentary elections will not be postponed despite the coronavirus concerns.

The health of the citizens is above everything else, they concurred, vowing they will respect the recommendations. The parties, they said, will campaign without rallies and will continue their election activities via social media and mass media.

Possible economic consequences from the coronavirus scare will be settled together by the government and the business community. The government economic team and officials of the chambers of commerce, who met yesterday evening, concluded that the spread of the coronavirus should be tackled with joined forces and the issue should be dealt with together.

The business sector also called on the citizens to fully respect the preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus, but advised them against panic stockpiling of products.

The National Bank advises against paying in cash and instead urges people to pay online. Non-urgent visits to banks and exchange offices to be reduced as much as possible.

Furthermore, journalists and media workers covering events will take precautionary measures in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Two associations of journalists, ZNM and SSNM, said that it is vital that journalists are safe when reporting because due to the nature of their profession, they are exposed to direct contact with many people indoors and outdoors.