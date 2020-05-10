Gov’t: Substantial support in place, new set of economic measures underway

Skopje, 10 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government has taken timely and substantial measures to support citizens, the economy, and save as many jobs as possible. In addition, a new set of measures to revive the economy is underway, the Government said in a press release on Sunday.

“All measures taken so far remain in place and will continue to be applied if necessary. A third set of measures is underway to provide direct support to citizens and households by strengthening public and private consumption,” the press release reads. According to the Government, the measures will help to speed up recovery and overcome the effects of the coronavirus in order to keep pace in reviving the Macedonian economy and its dynamic growth and development.

“In times of health and economic crisis, the Government has both health and dealing with with the economic consequences at the top of its list of priorities,” the press release reads.

In addition, the Government mentions that talks are underway with the World Bank over a new project involving rapid response to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The project is worth EUR 90 million and consists of two components – the first is to strengthen health capacities, whereas the second is to support households.