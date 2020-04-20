Gov’t strengthening soft measures so it doesn’t have to introduce more restrictions

Skopje, 20 April 2020 (MIA) – Soft measures are being strengthened so as not to make restrictive measures more strict. Preparations for easing of restrictions are in the works, but it won’t happen overnight.

To pave the way for relaxation of protective measures, we have to make sure we are protecting ourselves and others by wearing face masks or scarves, maintaining 2-meter distance and refraining from grouping. It is not the point to fine people, but the goal is to make sure measures are respected as much as possible, government sources told a briefing.

As of Wednesday, people in Prilep, Kumanovo and Tetovo will have to wear masks, scarfs, shawls or similar piece of clothing to cover the mouth and nose. The aim of the measure is to create conditions for more movement all the while protection is guarantied.

To than end, only warnings will be issued in the beginning, fines will follow but only as the last resort. In case a fine is issued, police will have to provide a photo to justify the issuing of mandatory fine, the government sources said at the briefing.

The goal, they added, is to leave no room for groundless fines.

Nationwide restrictions will be eased in several stages. Plans are being made to reduce the duration of the curfew. However, it will be mandatory for people to wear face masks or scarves. The measures involving bans for grouping and mandatory 2-meter distancing will remain in force.