Gov’t signs agreements with investors to construct solar PV plants on private land

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – Ministry of Economy signed Tuesday agreements with investors that will construct solar photovoltaic power plants on private land that submitted bids at the tender launched last year backed by feed-in premiums.

“We have successfully implemented the tender for the construction of photovoltaic power plants on private land, which means start of new investment cycle in the field of renewable energy sources. At the tender launched in August last year, 44 companies submitted bids and we signed agreements with 23 investors for construction of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants with an installed capacity of 21 MW in 29 locations across the country in 16 municipalities,” Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at Tuesday’s news conference.

He also said that the investors will have to construct the PV plants within a 3-year deadline and will have the right to use premiums within 15 years as of the date power plant is operational. This year the estimated pay-out sum for premiums is about EUR 420,000 both for state and private land, Bekteshi said.

The one-time fee which the investors have paid for acquiring these locations is close to EUR 3 million in total, funds which will be repurposed to pay-out sum for premiums for private and state land in the next seven years, Bekteshi said.

Bekteshi noted that one of the main goals of the country’s energy policy is to encourage and support private investment in the construction of power plants using renewable energy sources. It is investing in green energy for significant contribution to protect environment and mitigate climate change.