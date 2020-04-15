Gov’t should protect socially vulnerable, labor unionists & activists say

Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) — The state’s initial package of measures to respond to the greatest economic crisis the world has ever faced is insufficient to prevent our citizens from joining the half-billion people worldwide predicted to end up impoverished, according to labor unionists and workers’ rights activists asking the government to protect the socially vulnerable.

“The only way to deal with this crisis is to take decisive and brave steps to protect the working class and the poor,” reads the public letter signed by a group of labor unions and non-governmental organizations. “Yet, unfortunately, we still haven’t seen a hint of any such steps, while the government keeps siding with the business community and listening to their suggestions only.”

“In the economic council of a government led by a party that likes to call itself social-democratic,” the letter continues, “there’s not a single representative of any labor union, not a single workers’ rights activist; yet there are representatives of every chamber of commerce and of all other big companies.

“Which is why the adopted steps are tailored to protect the business community and provide almost no protection to employees,” the letter points out.

The workers’ rights activists are asking the state to protect employees whose employers forced them to sign unfavorable termination agreements due to the crisis by making them eligible for unemployment benefits.

They are also requesting that the state protect pregnant women whose work contracts have expired, or who were coerced into quitting their jobs, by making them eligible for paid maternity leave.

Other requests include that the state:

— should not support any employers who laid off employees when the crisis began, i.e., in early March, and who are now eligible to apply for state subsidies despite the layoffs;

— make sure the General Collective Agreement for the Private Sector is being honored;

— guarantee the minimum wage;

— protect part-time employees and freelancers without health insurance or benefits, and

— stop interest from accruing during the crisis “to prevent banks, savings houses, financial associations, and collectors from profiteering on the back of the poor.”

Governmental agencies, the signatories say, should also initiate legal proceedings against any employer suspected to have broken the labor laws by making their employees sign various unfavorable agreements over the past few weeks.

“Considering we represent 700,000 of our country’s workers,” the signatories note, “it’s high time the government listened to us and involved us in its decision-making.”

The letter is signed by the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM), the Confederation of Trade Union Organizations of Macedonia (KSOM), the Trade Union of Administration, Judiciary and Citizens’ Associations (UPOZ), the Independent Trade Union of Academic Workers (NAkS), the Independent Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), the Culture Trade Union of Macedonia (SKRM), the Union of Macedonian Diplomatic Services (SMDS), the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights of the Republic of Macedonia, the Loud Textile Worker civic association, and the Leftist Movement Solidarity. mr/