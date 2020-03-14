Gov’t sets up crisis management body after 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed: minister

Skopje, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – Twelve people were tested today and of those, six tested tested positive for the coronavirus, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Of the six new patients, five are residents of Debar and a woman that has returned from Spain, he told a news conference on Saturday evening.

“With the new cases, in our country the number of confirmed cases jumped to 18,” Minister Filipche said.

“Five patients that tested positive for coronavirus have been admitted to the hospital in Debar and they remain there for treatment. The local hospital has a staff, an epidemiologist and two infectiologists, that can treat these patients,” he stated, adding they had shown mild, cold-like symptoms.

The government, Filipche said, has set up a crisis management body with the caretaker Prime Minister, Oliver Spasovski at the helm. Its members include health minister, defense minister, interior minister, transport minister, finance minister, education minister, foreign minister, the head of the Crisis Management Center and the head of the Protection and Rescue Directorate.

The crisis management body will meet everyday in the government in the morning after the meeting of the Committee for Infectious Diseases at the Health Ministry.