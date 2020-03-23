Gov’t restricts movement of teenagers, senior citizens to fight coronavirus spread

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – The government has decided to ban the movement of young people under 18 and people over 67, PM Oliver Spasovski says.

It means that teenagers under 18 will be able go outside only between 12 pm and 9 pm, whereas the elderly over 67 between 5 am and 11 am.

This plan was made so as to prevent these two groups from being allowed to go outside at the same time – the young as being coronavirus carriers and the senior citizens as being at high risk of contracting the virus, PM Spasovski said Monday during an interview with TV24.

He announced that the curfew as a result would be in force from 9 pm until 5 am, instead of 6 am.

The crisis management body at a session tomorrow will discuss suspending public transportation.

Spasovski said that additional restrictive measures aren’t ruled out depending on ‘the discipline of the citizens in implementing the measures introduced so far.’

The PM once again urged the citizens to comply with the measures and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.