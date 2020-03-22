Gov’t recommends banks pay pension checks sooner

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) — Due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the government has recommended that commercial banks pay out the monthly pension checks to retired people somewhat earlier, i.e., beginning March 28.

“After consulting with economics experts,” the official press release reads, “Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs asked the Macedonian Banking Association to ensure that retirees get their pension checks between March 25 and 31.”

According to the release, after the MBA agreed to Carovska’s request in writing, she forwarded the proposal to the government, which adopted a recommendation that banks begin paying retirees’ pension checks on March 28. mr/