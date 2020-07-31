Gov’t publishes list of companies that have received state salary support, but failed to pay workers

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – The Government published Thursday evening a list of companies that have received state aid for minimum salary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but failed to pay workers.

An updated analysis of the unpaid state aid for minimum salary by the employers that received it is available at https://vlada.mk/sites/default/files/dokumenti/analiza-neplateni_fin_poddrska_finalno_0.pdf

At a news conference on Tuesday, the Public Revenue Office (PRO) said that 281 companies received in April through the government’s salary support scheme Mden 9,995,565, but failed to compensate employees. In May, 427 enterprises that received subsidies amounting to Mden 13,698,998 also failed to pay workers.

PRO director Sanja Lukarevska said that those companies that received financial support yet failed to pay employees have been issued warnings, but additional measures will follow if they don’t take action.