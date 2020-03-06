0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSociety

Gov’t: Public gatherings should be cancelled until March 13

The government at a session Friday accepted the proposal of the Health Ministry's Commission for Infectious Diseases for prolonging the recommendations to limit public events with guests from abroad, cancel mass public gatherings and events and hold sport games without audience until March 13.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 6 March 2020 16:49

