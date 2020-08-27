Gov’t proposal, program submitted to parliament, lawmakers to elect cabinet members Saturday

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – Economic transformation for rapid growth, higher standard, investment in public health sector, reduction of the poverty rate below 16 percent focusing on child poverty, Implementation of community policing, are some of the priorities included in 2020-2024 government program, which was submitted Wednesday to the parliament by Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev.

Parliament is to hold a session on Saturday (Aug. 29) to elect the new government.

Zaev announced the establishment of commissions that will be focused on cleansing of judiciary and inspecting the origin of office holders’ finances and assets, as well as preparing the process of negotiations with the European Union.

Zaev, who gave the statement in front of parliament’s building entrance, was accompanied by 19 ministers, as many as the new government will be consisted of instead of the current 26.

“The citizens voted in fair, free and democratic elections on July 15 thus expressing their position and direction, which we are introducing into a program today,” Zaev said.

He said that the new government will be a stable, efficient and responsible that will guarantee strategic commitments, i.e. NATO and EU membership, focusing on good neighbourly relations, dealing with the corona crisis, more dynamic economic growth, as well as an effective rule of law, modern education and stable institutions.

Besides Zaev as Prime Minister, list of nominees for the government includes Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be the Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

In accordance with the Constitution, the government is approved with majority of votes in the 120-seat parliament.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.