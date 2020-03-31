Gov’t presents second set of measures to cushion blow from coronavirus

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The government unveiled Tuesday its second set of measures aimed to soften the blow of the coronavirus crisis.

It includes financial support to private companies enabling them to pay salaries in the amount of minimum wage (14,500 denars – EUR 250) to their employees in next two months, April and May. Also, all elected and appointed office holders, including the President, the PM, ministers and lawmakers, will see their salaries reduced to the amount of the country’s minimum wage.

The set of measures was adopted at Tuesday’s session of the government. Its estimated amount stands at nearly EUR 200 million.

Under the new measures, there will be no pay cuts for employees in North Macedonia’s public sector.

Furthermore, athletes, artists and media workers will get paid minimum wage in April and May. Workers who will be laid off as a result of the crisis will get paid 50% of average salary.

The set also offers subsidies to cover 50 per cent of salary contributions and no-interest loans for the companies, provided by the Development Bank.

Also, auto mechanics, hair salon owners, barbers, bakers, etc, can apply for the government support envisaged in the second set of measures.

“No one, especially small and micro-sized companies, is exempted from the second set of economic measures of the government. All the necessary efforts will be made to make sure as many people as possible keep their jobs,” he told the news conference.

Presenting the set of measures, PM Oliver Spasovski said that for each measure, a decree with further details will be adopted by the government.

Spasovski urged the citizens to follow the recommendations and measures of the government because ‘together we are stronger.’

“The threat we are facing shows how vulnerable we are, how dependent we are on the behavior of others. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the response to this threat is to stay together in the fight against the new virus. We’ll all come out of this adversity is we stay together,” he stressed.

The second set of measures was adopted in consultation with the members of the Economic Council and the business community.