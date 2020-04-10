Gov’t officials might get tested for COVID-19 after being in contact with Zaev

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – Government officials have had contacts with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who was tested for COVID-19 after being in contact with someone who tested positive, said Nina Angelovska on Friday.

His results are pending and the Health Ministry is expected to determine whether the officials should be tested, too, according to the Finance Minister.

“Of course we’ve been communicating with the SDSM leader. We are talking about a 14-day self-isolation. Results are pending. The Health Minister will tell us if we should get tested too,” Minister Angelovska said answering a journalist question at a news conference.

In the government, she said, we are communicating on daily basis and it’s not possible to avoid each other for a long period of time.

Angelovska said all precautionary measures have been taken. “The ministers are all wearing masks and are sitting two meters away from each other at meetings,” she noted.

This is a chance, Minister Angelovska said, to transform our businesses, processes and maybe even our behavior. “Let’s use our time in quarantine to learn a new skill and to get through this wiser and better.”