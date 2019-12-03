0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Gov’t officials meet with rescue teams dispatched to Albania

Deputy PM and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani at an event Monday in the government thanked the protection and rescue teams dispatched to Albania after last week's deadly earthquake.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 2 December 2019 19:11
