Gov’t officials announce model to clean up judiciary in first 100 days

Skopje, 16 September (MIA) – As the new government has been pledging it will clean up the judiciary, Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj has announced that the model will be defined in the first 100 days in office.

On Tuesday, Marichikj and Deputy PM Ljupcho Nikolovski, who is in charge of the fight against crime and corruption, vowed that the concept and model will be defined in communication with all stakeholders in the judiciary.

“I’ve been reassured by both the President of the Judicial Council and the President of the Council of Public Prosecutors that together we’ll work on the model. I’ve also gotten reassurances by the State Public Prosecutor and the Supreme Court President. They all will be engaged in an effective way to create the model and to implement it as well. It’s unlikely that we’ll succeed without having partners in these key institutions,” Marichikj told Tuesday’s press briefing.

According to him, the objective is a concept to be created under which the origin of the assets of judges and prosecutors will undergo investigation, examination of cases in or nearing statute of limitations, scanning of cases related to high-level corruption, etc. Also, an effective procedure will be introduced for judges and prosecutors suspected of unprofessional conduct.

The process to clean up the judiciary is one of the key pillars of the government’s coalition agreement, according to Deputy PM Nikolovski.

At a news conference, Nikolovski said the process is already under way and it includes probes into the origin of the assets of office holders.

The project is aimed at restoring public trust in the judiciary. “Justice, economy, fight against corruption, environment – these are key for the country at the moment. Now, when we are friends will all our neighbors, when we are part of NATO and about to start negotiating with the EU, we need to get to work at home. The citizens have sent their message, they want accountability,” Nikolovski stressed.