0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Gov’t: Migrant crisis management system prepared to address challenges

The government at its 13th session Tuesday reviewed the report of the steering committee for coordination and management of the crisis management system involving the migrant crisis before concluding the country has already established a system to address the migrant crisis.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 3 March 2020 16:56
Back to top button
Close
Close