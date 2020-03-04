Gov’t: Migrant crisis management system prepared to address challenges

Поврзани вести
Tornadoes kill 22 in Tennessee ahead of Super Tuesday vote
3 March 2020 21:54
President Pendarovski meets officials of EU’s Friends of Enlargement Group
3 March 2020 21:47
Žbogar: Stars are aligning for opening accession negotiations
3 March 2020 21:12
OSCE/ODIHR to deploy 250 short-term observers for Election Day
3 March 2020 17:18
Postgraduate students from Japan on a study visit to North Macedonia
3 March 2020 16:17
SDSM’s Zaev: We’re prepared for EU negotiations
3 March 2020 16:07
Провери го и оваClose
-
Romanian government falls after losing no-confidence vote5 February 2020 16:17
-
PM Spasovski: Rule of law, democracy top priority for all ministers14 January 2020 11:52
-
Gov’t pledges 6 million denars to Australian bushfire relief8 January 2020 16:14