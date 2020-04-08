Gov’t launches Q&A video sessions on coronavirus situation

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – The government is set to launch Wednesday a series of Q&A video sessions on the current coronavirus situation in the country, the government said in a press release.

Latest coronavirus measures adopted by the government are set to be discussed at the Q&A sessions, the press release read.

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski, and Additional Deputy Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska will discuss at the inaugural Q&A session the extended nationwide curfew, set to be enforced Wednesday.