Gov’t launches disinfection of state institutions

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – The government’s office for general and common affairs, in line with adopted coronavirus preventive measures, distributed Friday free hand sanitizers to multiple ministries and state institutions.

Hand sanitizers have been put at the disposal of employees and customers, the government said in a press release, because people’s health comes before all else.

During the weekend, the press release read, all ministries, the residencies of the President and Prime Minister, vehicles of the office for general and common affairs, etc, will be thoroughly disinfected.

These measures aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus and will be repeated on several occasions.