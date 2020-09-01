Gov’t: Kindergartens reopen on Sept. 9

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – The government at a session Tuesday passed an information on the reopening of kindergartens and early childhood development centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their reopening is planned on September 9, 2020. Until then, the kindergartens should conclude their preparations for reopening.

“The government urges all local self-government units that have established kindergartens to provide additional premises or to adapt premises if kindergartens should admit children in line with the protocol for activities in these institutions and hire qualified staff for the duration of the COVID-19 epidemic,” the government said in a press release.