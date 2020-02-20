0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Gov’t issues public call for construction of Chebren HPP

The Government issued Thursday an international public call for the construction of the Chebren Hydro Power Plant (HPP) on the Crna River through a public-private partnership.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 20 February 2020 14:13
