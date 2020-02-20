Gov’t issues public call for construction of Chebren HPP

Поврзани вести
Parliament delegation attends PAM Plenary Session in Athens
20 February 2020 13:14
Spasovski: Government seeks sustainable solution for passports
20 February 2020 13:11
Kolevski: PPO law provides mechanisms for prevention of influences, prosecutors best defense
20 February 2020 13:08
Many victims in German shooting were of foreign descent, sources say
20 February 2020 12:17
Zaev, Tsipras awarded with Peace of Westphalia Prize
20 February 2020 11:45
FinMin Angelovska to present platform for public debt data transparency
20 February 2020 9:07
