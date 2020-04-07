Gov’t issues extended curfew guidelines

Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – The government has issued guidelines for institutions, economic operators and citizens, regarding the extended nationwide curfew, set to be enforced as of Wednesday.

People employed at Skopje-based state institutions, agencies, funds, bureaus, offices, and enterprises, who do not live in the capitol and commute to work every day, should start working from home as of Wednesday. Ministries and other state institutions should adjust working hours in line with new movement restrictions, so that employees can return home before curfew.

The Health Ministry should organize activities of public and private health institutions and pharmacies throughout the country.

The government has tasked municipal crisis headquarters to choose grocery stores where people can find products in cases of emergency during curfew and underlined that those stores that take online orders should continue regular activities during the weekend. Municipal crisis headquarters have also been asked to organize movement of volunteers who will deliver products to citizens.

Manufacturers are required to adjust working hours and organize activities in line with new nationwide curfew.

New movement restrictions do not apply to the following people: Interior Ministry employees, National Security Agency staff, Health Ministry and Defense Ministry employees, Army members, firefighters, Customs Administration employees, farmers (only within the territory of their village), etc.

The government decided on Monday to extend the curfew at the entire territory of the country as of Wednesday, PM Oliver Spasovski told a press conference earlier in the day. On weekdays, citizens’ movement is prohibited from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following day.

Persons over 67 years of age are allowed to go out between 10 a.m. and noon on weekdays, while those under 18 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A full lockdown for all citizens is imposed on weekends, starting from 4 p.m. on Friday up to 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to the decision, citizens are not allowed to move in public places in groups of more than two people, with the exception of children under the age of 14, if they are accompanied by a parent in the group of two.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Pharmacies will be open for business and the Ministry of Health is set to draft a plan for continual operations of health institutions.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are excluded from the ban.

The new curfew will be enforced Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 16:00.